Tripura to get weekend tourism hub at iconic Ujjayanta Palace

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha will inaugurate a weekend tourism hub at the Ujjayanta Palace on Sunday.
Addressing a press conference on Friday, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said the area where the palace is located will be declared a no-traffic zone on Saturdays and Sundays as part of the initiative.
“Chief Minister Manik Saha will inaugurate the weekend tourism hub at Ujjayanta Palace on Sunday,” he said.
The government wants to promote tourism in a big way, and the tourism hub will be a beginning, he said.
The state has already roped in cricket icon Saurav Ganguly as its brand ambassador for tourism.
At the tourism hub, there will be a 20-minute light and sound show, and a boating facility will be available at the lake in the palace compound, Chowdhury said.
“Food stalls will be available on both sides of the roads for the tourists,” he said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Claiming that Tripura will soon find its place on the world’s tourism map, Chowdhury said the Asian Development Bank has already sanctioned Rs 58.61 crore for the facelift of Chhabimura, unique rock works in Gomati district.
“The Centre has agreed to fund Rs 70 crore each for the development of tourism destinations in Agartala and Unakoti under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme,” he said.
“Once all the infrastructure is ready, tourism will boom in Tripura. On the other side, Ganguly will start working for promoting the state’s tourism industry shortly,” he said.
Also Read | BJP making inroads in Tripura tribal belt: CM Manik Saha
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- MNF working to bring Zo tribes under one admin: Mizoram Dy CM
- MPs from opposition alliance INDIA reach Manipur
- Assam flood: Inter-ministerial central team conducts on-spot assessment
- Arunachal Guv inspects Sela tunnel construction; lauds progress
- LS Speaker to inaugurate conference on natural disaster management in Shillong
- Single dads can have children via surrogacy too