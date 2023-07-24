Modi's work for India's devp will be a subject of research: Tripura CM

Agartala: The way Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working for the development of the country, it will be a subject for researchers in the future, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Sunday.
Speaking at a programme of the State Engineers’ Association in Agartala, Saha said the Northeast witnessed massive development during the tenure of Modi, whether it is improvement in internet connectivity or the expansion of the aviation infrastructure.
“PM Modi has been working silently for the welfare of the country and its people. The way he has been working for the development of the country, it will be a subject for researchers in the future. The development works in the pre-Modi era and post-Modi era will be a subject for Ph.D,” he said.
Saha also hailed the state’s engineers for helping in developing the infrastructure, and said his government will take steps to fill up the vacant posts.
“Engineers are partners in development. After a decade, engineers in government departments have been given promotions, leading to several vacancies. The government will take steps to fill up the vacant posts,” he said.
Saha said the BJP-led government in Tripura was following the footsteps of the prime minister who is taking the country to a new height.
