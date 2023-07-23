Tripura Cricket Association secy, vice-president driven out of office

Agartala: Elected Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) secretary Tapash Ghosh and vice-president Timir Chandra were driven out of their offices by a ‘group of miscreants’ on Saturday.
“The miscreants not only drove us out of our offices, but also physically and mentally assaulted us at the behest of ‘former’ TCA president Tapan Lodh,” Ghosh told reporters.
“We went to the TCA headquarters on Saturday to find out who had barged into the premises in the presence of a magistrate and police on Friday. I saw Lodh, who was disqualified as TCA president for holding an office of profit, there. Suddenly, a group of miscreants turned violent. For safety, we came out of the premises,” he said.
Ghosh claimed the miscreants backed by the ex-TCA president misbehaved and assaulted the vice-president and others.
“We met the officer in-charge (OC) of West Agartala police station and urged him to take legal action against those involved in the incident,” he said.
On the other hand, Lodh claimed he was elected by the general body and the apex council has no right to disqualify him on the ground of holding an office of profit.
“I am a nominated councillor of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and don’t take any monetary benefit and therefore no one can disqualify me from holding an office of profit,” he said.
On being asked if he had informed the BCCI about the stalemate in the state’s cricketing body, Lodh replied, “The TCA office remained shut for three days. Today also, no staff came to the office. Once they join, I will inform the BCCI about what is happening in TCA”.
SDPO (Sadar) DP Roy told PTI, “TCA secretary Ghosh had requested for security to enter the office and it was provided. But he did not enter his chamber today. No complaint was lodged with police so far in the matter. We will act if any complaint is lodged.”
He added police have been deployed at the TCA office as a precautionary measure.
