Tripura: FM Sitharaman inspects Srimantapur land port

Agartala: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday visited Srimantapur international land port located in Tripura’s Sepahijala district to physically inspect the development works that took place in the last couple of years.

It is worthy to be mentioned here that during her tour in 2016, the Union Minister inaugurated the modern infrastructure installed in the port.

“The Union Minister is very happy to learn about the growing importance of the port in the last seven years amidst the improving trade relations between India and Bangladesh,” said Jogendra Garg, Zonal Commissioner of GST and Central Excise.

According to Garg, during her first visit to this place she was the industries and commerce minister of the country.

Later, the Union Minister also visited the Zero line area where she received warm greetings from the border guarding forces of India and Bangladesh. A brief meeting was also chaired by her at the land port building. At the entrance of the building, a colorful display of the Self-Help Group products was also organised.

Before leaving the spot, Sitharaman interacted with the SHG members and sought to know more about their products. She also shared some ideas with the rural women on how these products could be showcased into the national limelight.

Speaking about the meeting and the Union Minister’s visit to Srimantapur, Garg said, “From movement of passengers to movement of goods, things have improved positively in this port. In the meeting, the Union Minister discussed the need to make the system smoother here so that a trade relation between India and Bangladesh does not get hampered anyway.”

Besides, the Union Minister also visited the temporary jetty installed on river Gomati for waterway connectivity with Bangladesh. The Union Minister was briefed as to how a consignment of cement on a small barge was brought here through waterways.

“This route could be utilised permanently for movement of goods but there are 13 bridges over the river that are positioned lower than the usual height. Some engineering interventions are required to get these technical issues fixed,” said Garg.

