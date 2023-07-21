Tripura’s share of GST soars to Rs 982.50 crore: FM Sitharaman

Agartala: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that the introduction of Goods and Service Tax (GST) so far proved to be a boon for the northeastern states as far as the financial aspects are concerned.
Citing the example of Tripura, the Finance Minister said in just a span of five to six years, this state’s share of central taxes had reached triple digit from the single digit.
“In 2015-16, the year before the GST was introduced, Tripura received Rs 4.21 crore as a share of central taxes. In the last financial year, the state’s total collection stood at Rs 982.50 crore. You can see the difference, a substantial jump from the single digit to triple digit and it has become possible because of the introduction of GST,” the Union Minister told a gathering in Agartala during the inauguration of GST Bhavan.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Urging the business community of Tripura to get enrolled in the uniform tax system, she said, “From now on, GST has a physical presence here through this building. A dedicated section will be set up here for helping the people understand the nitty-gritty of GST. They can come over here and discuss everything in detail. The business community has a lot to gain by enrolling themselves into the GST and if they stay out of it they will only be devoid of the benefits accrued with system.”
The Union Minister also said that no big corporation shows any interest to do business with non-GST institutions.
Also Read | All must make efforts to bring Manipur out of present crisis: Sitharaman
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Former MNF cadres urges displaced Meiteis to leave Mizoram
- Tripura’s share of GST soars to Rs 982.50 crore: FM Sitharaman
- Need women forces to handle Manipur’s vigilante group Meira Paibi: Officials
- Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi demands President’s Rule in Manipur
- APYC protests Manipur incident, burns effigies of PM, HM
- BJP, TIPRA Motha trade charges over Tripura budget allocation