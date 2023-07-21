Agartala: Tapan Lodh has been ‘disqualified’ as the president of Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) for holding an office of profit, an official claimed on Friday.
Lodh is a councillor of Agartala Municipal Corporation.
“A meeting of the TCA apex council was held on July 19 in which it was found that Tapan Lodh, the president of TCA holds the office of Councillor of Agartala Municipal Corporation.
“Therefore, all apex council members have unanimously decided that as per the constitution of the state’s cricketing body, Tapan Lodh is automatically disqualified (on the office of profit ground) to hold the chair of TCA president”, TCA vice president Timir Chanda told PTI.
He claimed the TCA officials were directed to follow up the resolution by communicating the decision of the meeting and to remove Lodh’s nameplate from the office of the TCA president.
Tapas Lodh, the secretary of TCA claimed the apex council has mandated that Timir Chanda, the vice president of TCA will do the duties of the president till the election of a new president.
Under the constitution of the TCA, election has to be taken up within six months in case of any apex council member’s resignation or disqualification, he added.
Responding to his disqualification, Lodh said the apex council can’t remove or disqualify me on the ground of office of profit.
“I am a nominated Councillor of Agartala Municipal Corporation. I don’t take any financial benefits from AMC. More so, following an appeal from the BCCI, the Supreme Court has allowed it to delete ‘public office’ from the list of offices of profit. They know little about the latest term of office of profit and their decision is completely illegal and unlawful”, he said.
