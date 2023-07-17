Agartala: CPIM Tripura state secretary Jitendra Choudhury on Monday expressed his sharp disappointment over the police investigation in connection with a two years old police officer murder case. He alleged that political influence derailed the investigation, making a safe passage for the real culprits.
The senior CPIM leader and MLA from Sabroom assembly constituency claimed that the court order acquitting seven accused persons arrested for their alleged involvement in the incident very clearly underscored the police’s reluctance in investigation.
“The police investigation failed to establish any charges against the accused persons. The number plate of the vehicle that was used for the murder is found to be fake. And, very interestingly, the then OC of the Jatrapur police station Samir Roy got a promotion recently. The other officers who at the time of the incident were posted in Sepahijala district, are also serving in better posts now,” Choudhury said.
Choudhury was referring to the sensational murder case of Sub Inspector Durga Kumar Hrangkhwal. Hrangkhwal was dashed by an overspeeding car during his duty at Kalamcoura police station under Sepahijala district on the night of November 21, 2019. He succumbed to the critical injuries he suffered due to the incident. Reportedly, he was trying to stop the vehicle on suspicion of being a contraband carrier.
“The Court order issued a couple of days back exposed the loopholes in the investigation and showed how under the influence of a political strongman of the area police did not invest much time for investigation. The deliberate attempts to give the real offenders a safe passage is visible from the end of police. Is this the best law and order situation our Chief Minister keeps speaking about?” asked Choudhury.
In an oblique reference to a senior BJP leader, Choudhury said, “Who controls the entire drug syndicate of Sepahijala is an open secret. You ask anyone in the area, the answer is common. All sorts of appointments of police officials in the area are done based on their recommendations and no one can go against them. But, I want to remind the entire police force of Tripura that death of this honest policeman is an ominous sign and a stringent warning to all of you.”
Briefing the media persons at the CPIM state headquarters, the CPIM MLA also said that the law and order situation in Tripura had stooped to a new low after the BJP government came to power.
“All sorts of crimes have increased and in drug trafficking Tripura is at the top of all states. The Chief Minister keeps citing data to say that Tripura is fifth from the last in terms of crime but to clear the misunderstanding here that data is actually compiled in alphabetical order. The real data shows an altogether different picture of the state’s rising crime graph,” he added.
Choudhury also lashed out at the BJP MLA Bhagaban Das for his alleged involvement in a scam related to the land acquisition of a tea garden. He also held Das responsible for the last minute change of route of the lord Jagannath Chariot that caused the death of eight devotees during the Ulto Rath Yatra.
“People who are close to this MLA had changed the route of the Chariot. Because of his people, the tragic incident had occurred. I hope the Chief Minister will soon order a Judicial inquiry into the matter,” he said, demanding a separate probe on the cop murder case under a SP-level police officer.
