Tripura CM lays foundation stone of 500 freedom fighters memorial

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday laid the foundation stone for a memorial of 500 freedom fighters in South Tripura’s Sabroom district.

He also launched the month-long programme ’75 seemanta gram kranti viro ke naam’.

“There are many unsung freedom fighters who have made supreme sacrifices but did not find a place in history. The programme is mulled to recall and pay homage to those unsung heroes”, Saha said.

He said the people living in border villages will benefit from the month-long programme as this kind of programme paying tribute to the unsung heroes will be done in 75 border villages of the state.

“Drama, drawing competition, cultural programme and marathon will be organised in all the selected border villages on the occasion. This will enhance nationalism among the villagers”, he said.

Saha urged the people to make the new generation understand the unsung freedom fighters contribution to the country’s freedom movement.

The chief minister also addressed two party programmes and interacted with beneficiaries of the Central government’s schemes in the district.

While addressing the party programmes, Saha exhorted the party leaders and workers to work hard to ensure Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s victory in the next year’s Lok Sabha election.

“Wherever I go, I see people with confident body language. It indicates that Narendra Modi-led government will win more seats than the previous election”, he said.

