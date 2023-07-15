BJP will win 350 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha election: Tripura CM

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday claimed the Narendra Modi government will win 350 seats in the next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP won 303 seats in the Lok Sabha.

“Wherever I go, I see people with confident body language. It indicates the Narendra Modi-led government will win more seats than the previous election’s tally and it may be 350 seats this time”, he said while addressing a party programme in South Tripura’s Manubazar.

He said the party had played like T20 match to win the Assembly elections in the northeastern state and exhorted the leaders and workers to focus on ‘Amar booth shaktishali booth’, a pet programme of the saffron party to reach out to the people, to gain people’s support.

Saha said, “This time we must ensure the party wins two Lok Sabha seats in the state with more votes … “

Saha urged the party leaders and workers to work hard to ensure Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s victory in the next year’s Lok Sabha election.

