Tripura: Human skull found in waterbody of Tripureswari temple

Agartala: A human skull was found in the holy waterbody of the Tripureswari temple, one of Shakti Peethas, in Tripura’s Gomati district.
The police have registered a case and investigations have started to find out how the skull reached the waterbody, known as Kalyan Sagar, inside the compound of the 500-year-old shrine, also known as the Tripura Sundari temple.
A group of people found the skull floating in the Kalyan Sagar early on Thursday and informed the authorities.
“The police have received the skull and kept it in the district hospital for post-mortem examination. Divers of Tripura State Rifles (TSR) searched the waterbody to check if more human parts remained there but nothing else was found,” Chief Minister Manik Saha said in the assembly on Thursday.
Saha said the police have examined CCTV footage of the temple and its nearby areas but no clue was found.
Officer-in-charge of the local police station, Babul Das, said a case has been registered in this regard.
“We are checking the list of missing persons in entire Gomati district but so far nothing adverse has been found,” he said.
The water of Kalyan Sagar will not be used for the next 45 days as it has become unholy after the recovery of the skull, said the manager of the temple, Manik Datta.
“We will have to perform a puja after 45 days to make Kalyan Sagar holy again,” he said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The temple was founded by Maharaja Dhanya Manikya in 1501. It is presently run by the state government as per the condition of the 1949 agreement by which the kingdom of Tripura merged with the Indian Union.
People from any religion can offer puja to Goddess Tripura Sundari, according to a state government website.
Also read | Steps taken to erect barbed wire in unfenced border areas: CM
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Chandrayaan-3 mission will carry hopes and dreams of our nation: PM Modi
- Tripura Assembly: Porn video episode sent to ethics committee
- 12 lakh houses constructed in Assam under PMAY-G in last 7 yrs: Himanta
- Tripura: Human skull found in waterbody of Tripureswari temple
- PM Modi conferred with France’s Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour
- Assam: Rice research institutes ARRI, NRRI sign MoU for collaborative study