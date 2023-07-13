Tripura: Formalin content detected in fish samples, strict vigil ordered

Agartala: In a recent survey in the markets of Tripura, the Regional Food Laboratory has detected formalin content in two fish samples collected from Dhalai and South Tripura districts.
The government could not take any stern action against the unscrupulous fish traders who were found to be involved in the violation of food safety rules but they had been warned strictly, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha informed the Assembly House on Thursday.
Dr. Saha was responding to a calling attention notice brought by BJP MLA from Teliamura Kalyani Saha Roy. The senior legislator wanted to know about what kind of efforts had been made to prevent the entry of fish preserved using Formalin, a chemical that has multiple bad impacts on the human body.
“According to the Food Safety and Standard Act 2006 and Rules 2011, the Food Safety officers posted at different subdivisions of the state have been directed to conduct a survey in the different markets of the state on April 17, 2023. Accordingly, a total 36 samples were collected from different markets of the state which were later sent to Regional Food Laboratory and Microbiology lab of Agartala Government Medical College. As per the findings of the study, two samples are found to be carrying formalin content,” a written response from Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, who is also the Health Minister, reads.
According to the statement, both fish traders who had been found to be dealing in such fish are eligible to be prosecuted under Food Safety Standard Rule 2011. However, the government did not take any stringent action but warned them as per the law.
“The Food Safety Officers posted at different parts of the state had been imparted proper training on the legal matters associated with their job. They have also been directed to collect enforcement samples from all the districts and also asked to keep close monitoring in the markets with higher footfall of consumers,” the statement added.
The statement also revealed that the state government had appointed eight permanent food safety officers along with twelve contract basis officials. “On June 30 last, the officers successfully accomplished their 14-days residential training at Kerala and 26-days on the job training here in Agartala. Now they are ready for enforcement under Food Safety and Standard Act 2011,” the statement concludes.
BJP MLA Kalyani Roy said, “Fish is one of the most important components of our daily food requirements. We have an annual need of 1,12,704 kg of fish while our own production is 82, 000 kg. The rest is brought to the state from different regions such as Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Bangladesh and Kerala. Fish is considered to be a perishable item and when these products are sealed for such a long route, some preservative chemicals are used, which might have harsh impact on the human body. It could lead to cancer as well. The Chief Minister should look into the matter and take necessary corrective measures.”
