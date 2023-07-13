Steps taken to erect barbed wire in unfenced border areas: CM

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said steps have been taken to erect barbed wire fencing in the unfenced patches of the international border to check illegal activities.
Of the total 856 km international border, only 50 km of Indo-Bangla border remains unfenced due to various reasons, he said replying to a notice moved by Tipra Motha MLA Ranjit Debbarma in Assembly.
Saha said the fencing work could not be taken up in the 50 km patch of the international border due to river, stream and adverse geographical conditions.
“Sometimes, the Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) also opposed fencing work on the ground because fencing is not allowed to be erected at zero point. In some areas, miscreants cut off fencing for infiltration. We are alert to address such activities”, he said.
At present, 18 battalions of BSF are deployed to guard the Indo-Bangla border, he said adding the state police also keep discreet watch to check the border crime.
The chief minister said as many as 235 Bangladeshis and Rohingya citizens were apprehended for entering the northeastern state during the past three years.
