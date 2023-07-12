Agartala: Tensions gripped the area surrounding the Tripurasundari temple after a human skull was found floating in the water of holy Kalyan Sagar temple on Wednesday morning.

The locals of the area first noticed something suspicious floating on the water when a closer look revealed a human skull.

“Soon after we received the information, a police team of reached the spot and recovered the mortal remains. It had been sent to Gomati District hospital for necessary medical examination,” officer-in-charge of RK Pur police station Babul Das informed EastMojo.

According to the police, post mortem in such cases takes a lot of time because of ‘certain complications’.

“Initially, a pre-post mortem is conducted and after that the main autopsy is carried out. The identity of the deceased can only be ascertained once the scientific procedures are over,” said Das.

Prima facie it appears to have been brought here by an animal, Das said.

“Tripura Sundari temple is highly regarded by both Muslim and Hindu communities residing in this area. I don’t think there is any foul play but we are not ruling out any possibilities. The investigation will be conducted considering all the aspects of the case,” he pointed out.

Speaking on the issue, head priest of the temple Chandan Chakraborty said, “We have been informed that such a skull was found in the water. After discussion, we shall arrange the rituals for purifying the water of the lake as lakhs of people from different parts of the state and the country come here. So far we understand that it has been brought from outside of the temple premises and left here.”

Tripura Sundari temple is one of the 51 Shakti Peethas.

