Agartala: The government of Tripura has shared its plans to approach the Supreme Court of India with a Special Leave Petition (SLP) to get rid of the complications arising with regard to the recruitment of graduate teachers, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha told the state assembly on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister made the statement in response to a notice submitted by Leader of the Opposition Animesh Debbarma which called for the attention of the house.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The Selection Test for Graduate Teachers (STGT) examination was conducted by Teachers Recruitment Board Tripura (TRBT), however, due to legal complications, the recruitment process could not be completed even after nine months have passed.

The High Court of Tripura had dismissed the state government’s review petition on the single bench judgment that stated that more than 50 percent of the posts could not be kept in the reserved category for one particular job advertisement.

Debbarma brought the calling attention notice highlighting the crisis of teachers prevailing in the government schools. During the question hour, queries were raised related to the crisis of teachers in different rural schools.

According to Dr Saha, there is a scarcity of teachers in schools and ever since the 10,323 teachers ceased to exist in the schools as per the Supreme Court verdict, the situation became worse. Apart from that, every year, a significant number of teachers are retiring from services.

“Teachers Recruitment Board, Tripura (TRBT) has been conducting exams on a regular basis for filling up of vacant teaching posts. In the last five years as many as 6,766 teachers had been recruited including 88 special educators. The special educators are recruited for the first time in the history of Tripura for overall face-lifting of the education sector,” the Chief Minister told the house.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

As soon as the opposition MLAs tried to raise the issue of 10,323 teachers, the Chief Minister said, “I think enough discussion has taken place regarding the 10,323 teachers at various levels and no further discussion on this issue is required”.

On the STGT, Leader of the Opposition Animesh Debbarma said, the matter is pending for long and the aspirants are in dilemma. “The High Court has stated that more than 50 percent reservation is not possible. So the first notification that was issued for as many as 232 posts including over 170 posts reserved for the scheduled tribe candidates had been cancelled. I just want to know whether the exam shall remain validated, or it would be also cancelled. Because, when such a complication interrupted the Teachers Eligibility Test exam, only notification was cancelled not the exams”, Debbarma said.

Dr Saha, in his reply, said, “The matter is being consulted with the higher level officials of the education department and law department. But, yes our department is planning to move the Supreme Court with an SLP”.

CPIM legislator Jitendra Choudhury also highlighted on the issue.

Also Read | Tripura heading towards debt trap, says Congress

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









