Tripura heading towards debt trap, says Congress

Agartala: Tripura Pradesh Congress on Tuesday termed the state budget as anti-people and said it has failed to address the genuine concerns of citizens.
Tripura Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy had presented a Rs 27,654-crore deficit budget in the Assembly on Friday.
“The budget neither promised dearness allowance for government employees nor new jobs. It will not benefit the people in any way,” TPCC president Asish Kumar Saha told reporters here.
Saha alleged the BJP government in the state and the Centre has been pushing Tripura towards a debt trap and its debt burden has already touched Rs 24,832 crore.
“The Left government’s had amassed a debt of Rs 13,500 crore during its 25 years rule, but the BJP government pushed it to Rs 24,832 crore in six years,” he said.
“Where is the slogan of Atmonirbhor Tripura! In every budget, the finance minister announces some new schemes, but nobody knows the status of these programmes,” he said.
Claiming that the government had reduced the budgetary outlay for a few departments, Saha said development will not be possible without adequate funds.
