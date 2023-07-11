Agartala: Tripura CPI(M) legislator party chief Jitendra Choudhury on Monday suggested Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha to launch a scheme to neutralize ‘mafia’ elements in the state.
He made the proposal during his speech against the motion of budget placed in the state assembly on the second day of the budget session.
“The way the chief minister has formulated a scheme to cover the poor families under health insurance benefits, he should also launch a scheme to neutralize the mafia raj,” said Choudhury.
According to Choudhury, the nomenclature of the scheme should be something like “Mukhyamantri Mafia Daman Yojana” that literally translates to Chief Minister Mafia Control Scheme.
Choudhury said, “I appreciate the Chief Minister for his action against some of his party leaders. Some people had been arrested and some of them lost their party posts. Such efforts deserve appreciation. But, there are many who are going scot-free under the nose of the state police. This is why I feel a comprehensive scheme for that purpose needs to be implemented.”
Calling the budget directionless, Choudhury said, “After going through the budget, I find it nothing but a jugglery of figures. The biggest economic activity of the state is agriculture and what we have seen in the budget is that the budgetary allocations are less for this sector. All the key issues like irrigation, drinking water, health and MGNREGA have been neglected. I could have spoken in support of the budget but the proposals tabled in the house seem to be hollow.”
Also Read | Tripura budget fails to address some key issues. Here’s why
