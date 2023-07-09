Unakoti is a myth. Unakoti means an open art gallery. Unakoti means an offbeat destination. Unakoti is a magic number (‘less than a crore’). Unakoti means unresolved controversies about its name, date of creation and the reasons behind its creation in a secluded place.

Many say this pilgrimage destination was known as ‘Om Kut’, the land of lord Siva. They say Unakoti is a corrupt form of ‘Om kut’. It is also known as ‘Subrai Khung’ in Kokborok, a local dialect amongst the ethnic tribes of Tripura, especially Jamatia Hoda.

Salient features of Unakoti

Rich in countless stone carvings of idols, a number of colossal rock-cut images of gods and goddesses of the Hindu pantheon and mythical characters adorn the rocky side of the hill. Besides exquisite flora and fauna surround the area and the panoramic view of the dotted images over 150 acres makes a visitor spellbound. Since time immemorial, the hill known as Ragunandan Hill has been termed a Saiva Tirtha, considered a pious centre for Hindu pilgrims who converge here for a holy dip at the Sita Kunda during Asokastami mela held in March every year.

Tourists with an archaeological interest visit the rocky world of Unakoti said to be the largest bas-relief in Asia. However, the prominent sculptures are the 30 feet long giant head of ‘Unakotieswar Kalbhiarava’. Its gnashing teeth and a third eye on the forehead give it an awe-inspiring look.

Another rock-cut image with two normal eyes and one on his forehead, known as Siva as Gangadhar at the approach way welcomes the pilgrimages. It also has Jatabaharas on either side, falling down in rope-like structures and adorned with two big circular Kundalas( Earrings). A three-faced bust said to be the idol of the trinity Brahma, Vishnu and Maheshwar is claimed by most to be the most intricately carved idol.

Two figures, one of Siva and Parvati in Umasahit pose and the other depicting the wedding of Siva and Parvati, attract tourists. A four-faced bust said to be the idol of Brahma, the creator is another sophisticated work of stone. A five-headed idol said to be the Ravana and a woman figure said to be Mandadari the wife of Ravana, a pair of feet carved on a stone slab believed to be the footprints of Vishnu are two other attractions.

Besides these, Goddess Durga standing on a tiger, Ganga standing on a crocodile, a male figure holding a bow and arrow, identified as a disguised form of Kirata and Kirati, Kamdev, and Vishnu having four holding Ayudhas ( Weapons). Some loose sculptures of gods and goddesses identified as Narasimha, Hanuman, Ganesha, Hindu Trinity, Hara Gouri, Hari- Hara, and two Chaturmukhalinga and one Eka- Mukhalinga are the rare pieces that decorate the museum constructed at the hilltop of Unakoti by ASI.

Over and above all, the image of Ganesha with two tasks is the most intriguing piece. For it goes against the ancient myth. Ancient mythology describes where it is described that Ganesa lost one task while fighting with Asuras (Demons). Ganesha as Akadanta as he lost one of his tasks fighting with Asuras appears with two tusks here.

So far the background of Unakoti or its history remains a mystery for the pilgrim. Even tourists with archaeological interests failed to bring to light the hidden chapter of Unakoti. As there is no inscription inscribed on the stone, several myths are prevalent in the area. However, the only inscription found at Unakoti in Bengali characters of the 12th- 13th centuries mention one Sri Jayadeva.

Myths of Unakoti

There are different legends and varied opinions associated with the Unakoti legend that the God and Goddesses under the leadership of Lord Siva were headed for Kasi.

On the way, being tired they selected the place for a night halt. Lord Siva the leader of the group woke up early the next day and set out for Varanasi before dawn when all other gods and goddesses were in deep slumber. At daybreak, all the deities turned into stones.

Another myth says that once a great man, identified as one Kalu Kamar, a craftsman and a great devotee of Goddess Parvati, wanted to create a Varanasi here. But unfortunately, he could not complete his task and the number of the idol stood one less than a crore. Earlier, a muscular male figure, carved on the stone slab with a hammer, was believed to be the image of the sculpture of Kalu Kamar. However, the image has now already disappeared.

Historical stories of Unakoti

Dr Nihar Ranjan Roy, a renowned historian, linked it with the Pal dynasty. Pannalal Roy, a renowned North East-based historical writer also linked this majestic site Unakoti, with Pala Empire in Bengal and in later days, many religious sects portrayed their feeling in images.

According to the ASI (Archeological Survey of India) officials, the basis of sculptures of Unakoti is connected with Saivism and dates back to the 8th or 9th century.

Many historians say this mysterious pilgrimage destination might have been created by Mon – Khemar, ethnic tribes of ancient Burma. They were the first ethnic tribe under the sun who adopted Buddhism. They had a close affinity with contemporary Dravidian artists. It is said, in 849 BC, the Mayamra ethnic tribe invaded the area occupied by Mon–Khemar. They fled and migrated to various parts of South Asia and areas adjacent to the Manu River, Kailashahar, Unakoti district, and Tripura. Many Dravidian artists also came with them. The pattern of sculpted idols of God and Goddesses, their features and their mode of expression is the evidence in support of the Mon–Khemar version.

The sculptures of Unakoti have a resemblance to Angkor Wat, Cambodia. Due to this resemblance, it is often referred to as the “Angkor Wat’ of India. The images found in Unakoti are an amalgam of Dravidian arts and those of local ethnic tribes. Not only that, it has a Buddhist influence too. So far, amongst all those surfaced myths and historical explanations, Mon – Khemar theory has established its superiority over other theories of Unakoti’s origin.

Measures to be taken

Since 1960, the Archeological department has been engaged in conserving and preserving the valuable images scattered over the hill, hit by several earthquakes. But, unfortunately, though things have been changed slightly, the concerned department so far fails to take concrete steps to preserve the eroding images.

Many stone-cut images scattered at different parts of holly spot Unakoti have already been defaced and most images are already vanished. The ASI should take initiatives towards substantial excavation of the area and rescue the loose-cut images that are said to be defaced and scattered at various parts of Unakoti.

However, Unakoti has been included in the tentative list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. If this site is tagged as a World Heritage Site, it will be eligible for its protection and conservation and will attain a certain status. Let us fervently aspire for an auspicious outcome, lest Unakoti be reduced to a mere statistic in the days to come.

