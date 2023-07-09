Conspiracy being hatched to disturb unity in Tipra Motha: Pradyot Kishore

Agartala: Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Saturday alleged that a conspiracy is being hatched to disturb the unity among activists of the regional party in Tripura.
He also attacked the government in the northeastern state, claiming that only two per cent of the budgetary outlay was allocated for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, a body run by his party.
“There are attempts to disturb thansa (unity) in the community. Many of us aspire to become vice president, general secretary, ministers and executive members but what will happen to the next generation if we think over individuals’ aspirations?”, Debbarma said, while addressing a gathering in West Tripura’s Madhabbari.
The royal scion-turned-politician also said he would not allow “blackmailing” for getting party posts.
“Many people spoke to me over the phone and sought party posts. They even threatened me that they would leave the camp if their demand is not met. I told them to go wherever they want to. If you have the guts, blackmail those people who force Bengali script for Kokborok,” he said.
Kokborok is an indigenous language of the northeastern state.
Slamming the state government for a “meagre” budgetary allocation for the tribal area council, Debbarma asked, “Is this the example of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Viaksh?”
‘Sabka Saath Sabka Viaksh, Sabka Viswas’, a slogan, is often used by the BJP.
Tripura Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy had on Friday placed the Rs 27,654-crore budget for the current fiscal in the state assembly.
Debbarma assured Tiprasa, the indigenous people, that he would remain with them till his death, and said the Tipra Motha will launch a movement for greater Tipraland after the party’s two-day plenary session from July 15.
He urged party leaders and warriors to put pressure on the Centre to secure the rights of the indigenous people.
The royal scion thanked the party MLAs for speaking in favour of the Tiprasa people in the assembly and urged them to raise their voices.
