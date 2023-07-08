Suspending me for entire budget session is illegal: Tripura Cong MLA

Agartala: Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman, who was suspended from the Tripura Assembly for the entire budget session for using “unparliamentary” words against Treasury bench members, on Saturday said such a move was not permissible under the rules and proceedings of the House.
Claiming that this was for the first time a member of the Tripura Legislative Assembly had been suspended for an entire session, Roy Burman said the Speaker bowed to the pressure of the ruling party.
“I did not mention the name of any member of the House. The Speaker has the right to expunge the words, but suspension for the entire budget session is illegal,” he told PTI.
“They (ruling party MLAs) are afraid of my presence in the Assembly. That’s why I was suspended illegally. It is a black day for Parliamentary democracy in the state,” he said.
The Pradesh Congress Committee also condemned the action. “Roy Burman is a senior member of the Assembly and has been playing an important role in the House for many years. How can someone keep a senior MLA away from his constitutional rights,” said PCC president Asish Kumar Saha.
Saha said the country had witnessed how Rahul Gandhi was kept out of the Parliament for speaking against the Narendra Modi government.
“It is reminiscent of that ploy to keep Roy Barman out of the Assembly for speaking for the people,” he claimed.
Also Read | Congress MLA barred from Tripura budget session for ‘offensive remark’
