Tripura assembly session from today, likely to be stormy

Agartala: The four-day monsoon session of Tripura Assembly, which is set to commence on Friday, is likely to be a stormy with the Opposition planning to raise the Kumarghat Rath accident in which eight devotees died, and “deteriorating” law and order situation in the northeastern state.
On the first day, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy will present the budget for financial year 2023-24 as it could not be tabled in March due to the assembly elections.
“We have chalked out a strategy for the monsoon session. Tipra Motha will raise the issue of worsening law and order situation. Party legislators will also highlight unemployment, scant release of funds to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) and acute drinking water crisis in the hilly areas,” Leader of Opposition Animesh Debbarma told PTI on Thursday.
Although CPI(M) MLAs are yet to prepare their strategy, party state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury said the lawmakers will raise the issue of law and order, unemployment and Kumarghat rath accident.
Eight people died of electrocution and 16 others were injured as the Rath or ceremonial chariot of Lord Jagannath came in contact with a high-tension wire at Kumarghat in Unakoti district during ‘Ulta Rath’ procession on June 28.
CPI(M) MLAs will also raise the issue of BJP MLA Yadab Lal Nath’s “gross misconduct” in the assembly and seek reply to what steps the authority has taken against him.
A video showing Nath watching pornography on his mobile in the assembly went viral on social media on the last day of the previous assembly session, causing embarrassment to the ruling party.
During the four-day session, two bills will be tabled.
