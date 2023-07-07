5 Tripura MLAs suspended from assembly for 'disrupting' proceedings

Agartala: Five MLAs were suspended from the Tripura Assembly on Friday for “disrupting” House proceedings, following which opposition parties staged a walkout, an official said.

Assembly Speaker Biswabandh Sen suspended CPI(M) legislator Nayan Sarkar, Congress’ Sudip Roy Barman and three Tipra Motha MLAs for the day for “creating disturbances” in the House, he said.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The three suspended Tipra Motha legislators are Briswaketu Debbarma, Nandita Reang and Ranjit Debbarma.

Opposition members staged a walkout from the assembly to protest against the Speaker’s decision.

Also read | Can forgotten gymnast Dipa Karmakar vault to success again? Coach says yes

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









