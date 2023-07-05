Agartala: Upon receiving a complaint that a woman’s dead body was buried under the earthen surface of her house, the Tripura police on Tuesday exhumed the mortal remains of an elderly woman from the living room of her house.

The incident took place at Ramthakur Para of Arundhati Nagar located in the suburbs of Agartala city. The deceased has been identified as Sadhana Saha, who was buried in the house by her son Asish Saha, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Amtali Asish Dasgupta told EastMojo. .

According to reports, the accused son, who buried his mother’s body inside their home instead of performing the post-death rituals, is suffering from a mental condition.

Police said the locals of the area first noticed suspicious activities of the accused and informed the police.

“Accordingly, a team of police and forensic officials reached the spot and identified the spot where the body was buried. The mortal remains were exhumed at night and sent for further examination. But primary information indicates that the accused buried the body after his mother’s death,” the SDPO said.

The police added that the real cause of death could only be ascertained after necessary scientific investigations. “The forensic team and doctors are doing their job.”

Meanwhile, police sources said that the accused has confessed to have buried his mother after her death to keep himself close to her.

“When we tried to inquire about his mother, he told us that she went to her sister’s house. We found his statement suspicious as she had been bedridden for a couple of years and suffered from travel sickness. She had never even gotten into a vehicle for months. This is why we informed the police,” a local said.

