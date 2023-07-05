Agartala: Upon receiving a complaint that a woman’s dead body was buried under the earthen surface of her house, the Tripura police on Tuesday exhumed the mortal remains of an elderly woman from the living room of her house.
The incident took place at Ramthakur Para of Arundhati Nagar located in the suburbs of Agartala city. The deceased has been identified as Sadhana Saha, who was buried in the house by her son Asish Saha, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Amtali Asish Dasgupta told EastMojo. .
According to reports, the accused son, who buried his mother’s body inside their home instead of performing the post-death rituals, is suffering from a mental condition.
Police said the locals of the area first noticed suspicious activities of the accused and informed the police.
“Accordingly, a team of police and forensic officials reached the spot and identified the spot where the body was buried. The mortal remains were exhumed at night and sent for further examination. But primary information indicates that the accused buried the body after his mother’s death,” the SDPO said.
The police added that the real cause of death could only be ascertained after necessary scientific investigations. “The forensic team and doctors are doing their job.”
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Meanwhile, police sources said that the accused has confessed to have buried his mother after her death to keep himself close to her.
“When we tried to inquire about his mother, he told us that she went to her sister’s house. We found his statement suspicious as she had been bedridden for a couple of years and suffered from travel sickness. She had never even gotten into a vehicle for months. This is why we informed the police,” a local said.
Also Read | Tripura jail minister announces modernisation of infrastructure
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: Four cops dismissed from service for corruption and misconduct
- India records 56 new Covid infections, count of active cases 1,453
- Tripura: Ex-TMC state president, Cong leader join BJP
- Meghalaya: Assam man lynched on suspicion of being cattle lifter
- Is northeast India united in its opposition to Uniform Civil Code?
- Death toll rises to 8 in Tripura Rath Yatra tragedy, ISKCON offers support