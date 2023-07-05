Agartala: Locals of Udaipur’s Khilpara area under Gomati district of Tripura on Tuesday detained a middle aged person and handed him over to the police for cheating a girl of the locality under the pretext of marriage.

The accused, identified as Bacchu Miah alias Imran Hossain, allegedly lured the girl into a love affair and took away her expensive gold jewellery with a promise of marriage.

Investigation revealed that it was his 31st affair, police sources said.

Hossain, the accused, was booked under Indian Penal Code section 354 for using criminal force against women and 384 for extortion.

A resident of Maharani area of Udaipur, Hossain allegedly cheated 30 girls hailing from different parts of Tripura either by promising them marriage or high-paying jobs in Bangalore.

Most of the victims of the scam paid a hefty amount of money to the accused, hoping for a better lifestyle.

“He has two mobile phones. When we scanned his mobile phone we came across hundreds of telephone numbers saved with the locations of the girls who have been or are going to be his targets,” police informed.

Sources said that the man approached girls with proposals of love and deceive them when they fell into his trap.

On Wednesday the accused was brought to court with a request for remand.

Police official Ripita Bhattacharjee told EastMojo that further investigation is underway to find if there are more victims of his scam.

Apart from having multiple love affairs, the accused has two wives. His second wife Khadeja Begum’s bank account had been used for receiving money from several targets, sources added.

