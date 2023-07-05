Agartala: Santana Chakma, Tripura’s jail minister, announced on Tuesday that the state is implementing state-of-the-art technologies as part of the e-Prison initiative to modernise its jail infrastructure.
She added that a range of new facilities will be introduced in Central Correctional Home Bishalgarh, as well as in jails and sub-jails across the state.
Under the new system, the relatives of prisoners can now apply online to meet their incarcerated family members. Additionally, a new mechanism has been installed in the jails to facilitate online meetings.
Chakma said, “Once petition for the meeting is approved by the authorities, the petitioner can virtually meet the jail inmate through video conferencing on the particular date and time approved by the authorities.”
She made these remarks during the opening session of a three-day refresher training programme held at the State Guest House in Agartala.
The jail minister emphasised that technological advancements in the jails will enhance transparency and improve their overall functioning. She stated that the main objective of the e-Prison initiative is to provide better services to the people, expressing confidence in the workers assigned to various jails in the state as the primary providers of these services.
It might be noted that the Central Correctional Home Bishalgarh has faced recent allegations, including claims of an organised contraband supply network operating within the facility. Furthermore, two prisoners recently escaped by overpowering the jail police.
During the event, Secretary of the Jail Department, Tapas Roy, Inspector General of Prisons, Aditi Majumder, and Director of NIC Tripura, Bimal Biswas, among others, addressed various issues related to the e-Prison initiative.
