Tripura: Elderly woman dies as house collapses in rain

Agartala: A 58-year-old woman died in the wee hours of Wednesday after the house she lived in collapsed on her due to incessant rain at the Police Para area of Kalyanpur Ghilatali, under the Khowai district of Tripura.
The deceased, identified as Sabitri Sarkar, lived in a single room of her mud hut. According to locals, the house was already in a deplorable state, and the heavy downpour caused it to finally fall apart.
Along with Sarkar, three goats and other livestock also suffocated to death in the debris of the collapsed house, the police said.
Eyewitnesses informed that in the early hours of Wednesday, they woke up to a loud noise and later found that the room in which Sarkar was sleeping had collapsed.
As the incessant rains stopped, local residents and family members of the deceased recovered the mortal remains and brought them to Kalyanpur hospital.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Although the medical officer-in-charge initially refused to order a post-mortem, an autopsy was conducted under the pressure of the public gathered at the hospital.
Local MLA Pinaki Das Chowdhury also reached the spot upon hearing about the incident and assured help to the bereaved family.
He said, “The family is a beneficiary of PM Awas Yojana. I am really pained to see that the victim breathed her last much before the pucca house could be fully constructed.”
Also Read | Can forgotten gymnast Dipa Karmakar vault to success again? Coach says yes
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya releases Rs 12.44 cr to pay salaries of SSA teachers
- Nagaland, Centre to ink tripartite pact with eastern districts
- Assam BIEO nabs ‘mastermind’ in GST fraud case from Arunachal
- Tripura: Elderly woman dies as house collapses in rain
- Row over Manipuri footballer wrapped in Meitei flag after SAFF final
- NSCN-IM calls for restoration of churches in Manipur