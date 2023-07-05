Tripura: Elderly woman dies as house collapses in rain

Agartala: A 58-year-old woman died in the wee hours of Wednesday after the house she lived in collapsed on her due to incessant rain at the Police Para area of Kalyanpur Ghilatali, under the Khowai district of Tripura.

The deceased, identified as Sabitri Sarkar, lived in a single room of her mud hut. According to locals, the house was already in a deplorable state, and the heavy downpour caused it to finally fall apart.

Along with Sarkar, three goats and other livestock also suffocated to death in the debris of the collapsed house, the police said.

Eyewitnesses informed that in the early hours of Wednesday, they woke up to a loud noise and later found that the room in which Sarkar was sleeping had collapsed.

As the incessant rains stopped, local residents and family members of the deceased recovered the mortal remains and brought them to Kalyanpur hospital.

Although the medical officer-in-charge initially refused to order a post-mortem, an autopsy was conducted under the pressure of the public gathered at the hospital.

Local MLA Pinaki Das Chowdhury also reached the spot upon hearing about the incident and assured help to the bereaved family.

He said, “The family is a beneficiary of PM Awas Yojana. I am really pained to see that the victim breathed her last much before the pucca house could be fully constructed.”

