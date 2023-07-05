Death toll rises to 8 in Tripura Rath Yatra tragedy, ISKCON offers support

Agartala: The death toll in the tragic mishap during the Kumarghat Rath Yatra has increased to eight, as another individual succumbed to injuries at GB Pant Hospital in Agartala.
The deceased, identified as Ratna Dhar, had been receiving intensive care treatment along with two other patients who suffered severe injuries from the electrocution incident on that fateful day.
The officer-in-charge of Kumarghat police station, in a statement to EastMojo, confirmed the updated number of deaths, stating that the situation in Kumarghat has gradually returned to normalcy.
It might be noted that initially, there was widespread resentment towards the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), the religious organisation responsible for organising the Rath Yatra. However, tensions have reportedly subsided.
ISKCON members have expressed their condolences by visiting the families of the victims and extending financial support to those affected by the tragedy.
As per reports, ISKCON has provided a compensation amount of Rs 1 lakh to the families of the deceased. Additionally, the religious organisation is providing meals and arranging accommodation for those undergoing treatment in hospitals.
