Monsoon session of Tripura Assembly from July 7

Agartala: The four-day monsoon session of the Tripura Assembly will commence on July 7, Speaker Biswabandhu Sen said on Sunday.

Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy would table the budget for the current financial year on the opening day of the monsoon session, he said.

Although the budget session took place in March, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy could not table the budget for the 2023-24 financial year because of the Assembly elections in February and March, Sen said.

“The four-day monsoon session of the state assembly is beginning on July 7 and the finance minister will present the budget for the current financial year on the opening day”, Sen told PTI.

“Initially, the plan was to have the monsoon session of the Assemby for three days but the opposition parties demanded five-day session. Paying respect to the opposition’s view, the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) in its meeting held on Saturday agreed to make it four days”, he said.

The Speaker said two bills – The Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Tripura Appreciation – will be tabled in the session.

