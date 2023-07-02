Monsoon session of Tripura Assembly from July 7

Agartala: The four-day monsoon session of the Tripura Assembly will commence on July 7, Speaker Biswabandhu Sen said on Sunday.
Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy would table the budget for the current financial year on the opening day of the monsoon session, he said.
Although the budget session took place in March, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy could not table the budget for the 2023-24 financial year because of the Assembly elections in February and March, Sen said.
“The four-day monsoon session of the state assembly is beginning on July 7 and the finance minister will present the budget for the current financial year on the opening day”, Sen told PTI.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“Initially, the plan was to have the monsoon session of the Assemby for three days but the opposition parties demanded five-day session. Paying respect to the opposition’s view, the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) in its meeting held on Saturday agreed to make it four days”, he said.
The Speaker said two bills – The Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Tripura Appreciation – will be tabled in the session.
Also Read | Tripura eyes Rs 3,000 crore revenue earning this fiscal
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Monsoon session of Tripura Assembly from July 7
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: Farewell to Ford’s greatest character
- Assam: Passenger footfall jumps 15% at Guwahati Airport in June
- The world’s first flowers were pollinated by insects
- 7 arrested for planning to extort in name of Assam militant groups
- 3 killed, 5 injured in Manipur violence