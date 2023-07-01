Agartala: Following the tragic incident during ‘Ulta Rath Yatra’ in Tripura’s Unakoti district, CPI(M), the second largest opposition party in Tripura, on Saturday urged the state government to roll out a standard operating procedures (SOPs) in collaboration with the departments concerned for organising religions festivals.

CPI(M) politburo member and former Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Sarkar said, “Considering the increasing association of people with religious festivals and processions to mark its grandeur, the state government should formulate SOPs. The PWD department, Electricity department and police department should chalk out modalities to avert reoccurrence of what the state had witnessed in Kumarghat. The government may consider it as an advice or demand but this should be done for the greater good of the people, organisers and the administrative watchdogs.”

While briefing the media at CPI(M) state headquarters, the party veteran also demanded a judicial probe and government jobs for next of kin of the deceased in the tragedy.

“The state government has demanded a district magistrate-level inquiry on the same night but we think the government must order a probe under a High Court sitting judge within a stipulated period of time. Generally, judicial inquiries take longer time but, I think in this case, prompt action needs to be undertaken. Apart from that, a government job based on the educational qualification should be also be given to next of kin of the deceased,” Sarkar said.

Avoiding to enter into any political blame game, he said, “For the children who lost their parents in the tragic mishap, the state government need to support them for their studies at least up to the higher secondary level. Besides, the injured persons, who are having tough times in the hospital beds, should also be extended proper care and medication completely by the state government. We know the government has taken some initiatives but the efforts should continue till they fully recover.”

On his tour to Kumarghat along with party colleagues, including former Minister Tapan Chakraborty and Left Front convenor Narayan Kar, Sarkar said, “We met the officials of PWD, Power, Police departments and spoke to locals and also wanted to know the side of ISKCON authorities. According to our observation, no permission was taken from the PWD department for the return Rath yatra. At the eleventh hour, the route of the chariot carrying idols had been diverted paying no heed to the police requests. The High Tension Power supply line of 33KV capacity was installed at a higher than usual height. The metal rod used at the top of the temple to hoist the flag was of unusual height. It was in fact, 6.37 meter high,” Sarkar added.

According to Sarkar, the ISKCON monks at Kumarghat informed him that after the incident, the national body of the ISKCON has decided to formulate some universal specification for construction of the vehicle-mounted chariots that was used during the incident.

“They said after the approval and clearance from the headquarters, the Rath will be allowed to be driven on the roads. We did not ask any further questions to the monks as they were even emotionally hurt and pained,” he added.

The senior CPI(M) leader also said that during his conversation with the local SDM he urged the magistrate to appeal to the ISKCON authorities for extending financial help to the bereaved families as the religious body is a big organisation, which is working internationally.

“There is a sense of anger among the locals against ISKCON as no one from the religious body tried to contact the affected families despite the fact that ISKCON organised the festival primarily,” Sarkar asserted.

