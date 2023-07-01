Iskcon to conduct internal inquiry into Tripura Rath Yatra electrocution deaths

Agartala: Iskcon will carry out an internal probe into the deaths due to electrocution in Tripura’s Unakoti district during the return Rath Yatra festival this week and lay down guidelines for such celebrations in future, an official of the organisation said on Saturday.
Seven people, including two children, died of electrocution and 16 others were injured as the chariot of Lord Jagannath came in contact with a high-tension wire during the return Rath Yatra festival on Wednesday afternoon in Kumarghar area.
“I have already visited the spot and met the affected families. We will conduct an internal inquiry into the incident and take necessary steps if anybody is found at fault. We will soon prepare guidelines for conducting Rath Yatra because such an incident can happen anywhere,” Tripura Iskcon co-president Sridham Govinda Das said.
The Tripura Police have started a probe into the deaths due to electrocution during the festival.
Kumarghat Police Station officer-in-charge Sankar Das claimed that “organisers did not follow the permitted route” for the procession during the return Rath Yatra festival.
Meanwhile, a Left Front delegation headed by former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar visited Kumarghat where the incident took place.
They also visited family members of those who lost their lives in the incident.
Tripura Pradesh Congress President Asish Kumar Saha accompanied by former MLA D C Hrangkhawl also met the bereaved families and demanded a proper investigation into it.
