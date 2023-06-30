Tripura: Man lynched on suspicion of being cattle lifter

Agartala: A 41-year-old man was lynched by a group of villagers in West Tripura district on the suspicion of being a cattle lifter, police said on Friday.
Two persons have been arrested in this connection, a police officer said.
“A group of villagers detained Nandu Sarkar, a resident of East Chandrapur suspecting him to be a cattle lifter on Thursday morning. He was tied to an electric post and was beaten up by some villagers”, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of East Agartala police station, Rana Chatterjee told PTI.
On being informed, police rushed to the spot and rescued Nandu in critical condition and shifted him to Ranirbazar health centre where he succumbed to his injuries, the OC said.
Sonali Sarkar, the wife of Nandu Sarkar said that her husband was brutally assaulted by a group of people after tying him with an electric post.
“There were no injury marks on the body but he might have suffered fatal injuries internally that resulted in the death. We have registered an FIR and arrested two accused. An investigation has already been started to find the actual cause of his death and who else was involved in the crime”, the OC said.
