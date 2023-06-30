Agartala: In a major crackdown on illegal drug trafficking, Tripura Police on Thursday seized heroin worth over Rs 15 crore during two separate operations.

Senior police officers, who had been investigating the case, confirmed that the seized materials were being readied to be supplied to other places.

Acting on a specific information, police in Ambassa on Thursday intercepted a Mahindra Thar vehicle and arrested two persons on suspicion of being drug peddlers. During a thorough search of the vehicle, police recovered 3.46 kg of heroin. The market value of the seized items is estimated to be around Rs 13.8 crore, SP Dhalai district Abhinash Roy said.

“A team led by SDPO Ambassa Suman Majumder was constituted as soon as we received the information that a consignment of drugs was en route Sepahijala district through Ambassa. Accordingly, police had launched an operation that continued for the whole night leading to the interception of the vehicle. Two persons identified as Piklu Bhowmik and Mahababul Alam have been arrested. Both are residents of the Boxanagar area of Sepahijala district,” Roy told the media.

He said that prima facie evidence suggests that the whole consignment was to be transported to Bangladesh.

“Both Piklu Bhowmik and Mahababul Alam had earlier been arrested twice for their direct involvement in drug peddling at Kamalpur and Dharmanagar,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a separate raid, a team from New Capital Complex police station detained four persons from Buddha Mandir area in Agartala city and seized heroin weighing 97 grams from their possession.

Kiran Kumar, Superintendent of Police West Tripura, said, “The market value of the seized heroin is estimated to be Rs 1.5 crore. The raid was conducted at Buddha Mandir area of Agartala. All the four persons have been detained by police and the drugs have also been seized.”

“The arrested persons have been identified as Raj Kumar, Chuto Kumar, Dharmendra Kumar and Ramananda Roy. Three of them hail from Bihar. We have detected a pattern in the drug smuggling network that a lot of people from Bihar are arriving in Tripura and acting as drug suppliers for their state. The drugs from Tripura are being transported to Bihar through various routes,” Kumar added.

