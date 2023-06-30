Agartala: Tipra Motha chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma met Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and discussed a host of issues related to ‘political and administrative’ matters.
Debbarma met Saha at his official residence here on Thursday night.
“I met the chief minister and discussed various issues related to politics and administration in a most cordial atmosphere. Let’s see what comes out”, he told reporters after the meeting.
Asked if he discussed Greater Tipraland and Roman script for Kokborok with the chief minister, he replied, “Everything can’t be shared with the media because the meeting was private between me and the chief minister.”
However, the royal scion made it clear that he will continue to speak for the development of ‘dofa’ (community) as they have been chosen for speaking for the community. “Mind it, I will not speak against any community”, he said.
“… It’s been three months since the talks with the Centre on Greater Tipraland. I will not make any statement till something concrete happens,” he said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Debbarma said he also discussed the budget outlay for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) and fund flow to the autonomous tribal council.
Reiterating that he doesn’t believe in ‘boycott politics’, Debbarma said he also used to meet former chief minister Manik Sarkar and Biplab Kumar Deb on various issues.
“I also speak positive things. Now, the elections are over and let’s begin to work for the development of the state”, he said.
Also Read | How ‘artificial’ saline water is helping Tripura produce giant prawns
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Biren Singh says he’s not quitting Manipur CM’s post
- High-voltage drama in Imphal over Manipur CM’s resignation
- Manipur: Internet ban extended amidst fresh incident of violence
- Tipra Motha chairman meets Tripura CM
- India’s largest radio telescope key to detecting the universe’s vibrations
- Modi govt gulled people with lies, lectures: Congress