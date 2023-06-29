Tripura to implement NEP in general degree colleges

Agartala: Tripura is set to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) in all the general degree colleges from the current academic session, an official said.
The northeastern state has 25 general degree colleges under Tripura University, a central institute, and Maharaja Bir Bikram University, a state-run varsity.
“Admission in all the general degree colleges will be based on NEP-2021. Under the policy, students will be offered a four-year degree programme with exit window,” said higher education director Nripendra Sharma on Wednesday.
According to him, students who wish to opt for a three-year UG programme will be awarded a UG degree in the major discipline after successful completion.
“A UG Honours degree in the major discipline will be given to those who complete the four-year programme successfully,” he said, adding vocational courses have also been introduced in all the degree colleges.
As many as 49,662 students have applied for admission in the colleges against 28,342 seats.
“Out of 49,662 students, a sizable number will opt for medical, engineering and other professional courses,” he said.
He assured the remaining students will get an opportunity to study in the general degree colleges but all of them may not get their choice of institute due to limited seats.
