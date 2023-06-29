Agartala: A host of senior BJP leaders comprising Union Minister of State Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, local MLAs and ministers on Thursday paid a visit to Kumarghat sub-divisional hospital in Tripura’s Unakoti district and interacted with the injured victims of the horrific incident that took place during the ‘Ulto Rath’ yatra on Wednesday.

The leaders also met the families who lost their dear ones in the incident that sparked a sense of mourning all across the state. The state and the central governments had already declared compensation for those killed and next of kin of the deceased families.

Speaking to EastMojo over phone, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee said, “This is one of the biggest tragedies that the state has witnessed in the recent years. We have interacted with all the families who are undergoing a traumatic experience. We have physically visited the families and extended our condolences for their loss.”

According to Bhattacharjje, as a part of the instant relief, the families of the deceased persons have received Rs 10,000 from the Sub-divisional Magistrate Office to perform the post death rituals. “Later in the due course of time, the compensation that was announced by the Chief Minister will be released. We have fallen short of words to see the people in grief and despair. We have tried to provide them solace in the time of need,” he said.

MLA from Panisagar Binay Bhusan Das, an adjoining subdivision, said, “The in-charge of Jagannath Bari temple, Agartala run by Gaudiya Math has arrived at Kumarghat. He had assured that the victim families would get uninterrupted supply of ration and food for the time being from the religious body. The administration here is also working on war footing to restore normalcy in the area.”

Meanwhile, Sankar Saha, OC of Kumarghat police station, informed that all the critical patients who were shifted to Agartala for advanced treatment are stable. “Six people died right on the spot. We could not do anything for them. The last fatality was reported on the Wednesday night when the patient was being shifted to AGMC (Agartala Government Medical College) and GB Pant hospital. So far we know the others who have reached the treatment facility are stable,” Saha said.

