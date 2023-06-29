Tripura Rath tragedy: Death toll rises to 7, CM announces compensation

Agartala: Seven people, including two children, died of electrocution and 16 others were injured as a Rath or ceremonial chariot of Lord Jagannath came in contact with a high-tension wire in the Kumarghat area of Unakoti district on Wednesday, police said.

A nine-year-old child succumbed to his injuries while he was being shifted to Agartala for better treatment late on Wednesday. The total fatalities after the demise of the child rose to seven.

Earlier, six persons died on the spot at the Kumarghat Block Chowmuhani soon after the top of the chariot that was carrying the idols of lord Jagannath came in contact with a 33 kilovolt high-tension power supply line.

The deceased have been identified as Seema Paul (33), Susmita Baidya (30), Rupak Das (40), Suman Biswas (28), Rohan Das (09) and Shaan Malakar (09).

According to sources, three persons belonging to the same family were among the deceased.

As many as six patients in critical condition were referred to GBP hospital Agartala for treatment. Shaan Malakar (9) breathed his last on his way to Agartala, OC Kumarghat police station Sankar Saha had confirmed to EastMojo.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families who lost their loved ones in the incident from Prime Minister National Relief Funds. The injured persons will receive Rs 50,000 each.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha rushed to the spot on Wednesday night inspected the place of occurrence at Kumarghat where the tragedy during Ulta Rath occurred. He reached Kumarghat at 8:30 pm and spoke to the local officials. Dr. Saha also visited the local hospital where injured persons had been admitted to take note of the situation.

Inspected the place of occurrence at Kumarghat where the tragedy during Ulta Rath occurred claiming seven lives & leaving 16 devotees injured today.



Met the injured persons who are undergoing treatment in hospitals & inquired about their health condition.



The state government… pic.twitter.com/rliUj7QRlR — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) June 28, 2023

After a thorough review, the Chief Minister announced that next of kin of the deceased person will get Rs 4 lakh as compensation from the state government.

A press statement from the office of Chief Minister further stated that victims with burn injuries exceeding 60 percent will receive Rs 2.50 lakh. Besides, those with burn injuries ranging from 40 to 60 percent will be given Rs 74,000.

Meanwhile, the opposition political parties have demanded an impartial investigation to find out the people responsible for the horrific incident.

Leader of the Opposition Animesh Debbarma said, “Had the administration been alert enough this incident could have been avoided. If the chariot could be brought to the place of temporary worship on the same route what went wrong in the return course. An inquiry should be carried out to ascertain who are responsible for the incident and accordingly punitive action should follow.”

