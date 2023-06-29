Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday expressed grief over the death of seven people when a Rath or ceremonial chariot of Lord Jagannath came in contact with a high tension wire in Tripura’s Unakoti district during the ‘Ulta Rath Yatra’ or return car festival.

The incident happened on Wednesday when thousands of people were pulling the chariot, made of iron and heavily decorated came in contact with a 133 kv overhead cable in Uttar Pabiacherra in Kumarghat. Parts of the Rath immediately caught fire and people fell on the road with their bodies on flame.

Patnaik in a statement said Wednesday’s Tripura incident was very unfortunate and he expressed condolence to the bereaved families. He wished speedy recovery of the injured persons.

While six persons died due to electrocution on the spot, one died while being taken to hospital. Sixteen other people were injured in the incident.

