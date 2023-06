Tripura to free inmates who have done 66% of prison time: Official

Agartala: The Tripura government will release prisoners who have completed two-thirds of their jail term under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav scheme to celebrate 75 years of Independence, an official said on Wednesday.

Earlier, five prisoners including dreaded criminal Amit Saha were granted special remission and released from the central jail in West Tripura in two phases.

“We have taken up a process for special remission of convicted persons who have completed 66 per cent of their jail term and maintained good conduct. This is being done following an instruction from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,” Apurba Kumar Chakraborty, OSD to department of prisons, told PTI.

Chakraborty, however, declined to reveal how many convicts lodged in different jails of the northeastern state have completed two-thirds of their prison time whose names have been taken up for the special remission which is scheduled to get completed by August 15.

“The special remission is a long process and the Governor has the last say on the recommendations of the state government,” he said.

Currently, 1,335 convicted persons are lodged in 14 jails while the intake capacity is 2,365. “We are providing best possible treatment facilities to the inmates. Occasionally, special health camps are also being held in the district jails,” he added.

