Agartala: The India Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Tripura Industries have urged the World Bank to get rid of the trade barriers hindering growth of the trans-border movement of goods with Bangladesh through Tripura.

A total of 44 trade articles that have great demand in the local markets of both countries are not allowed to be traded through Tripura, said Sujit Roy, General Secretary of India Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce, Tripura Chapter.

“All the key issues that need immediate attention of the concerned authorities had been raised and discussed in a meeting with officials of World Bank and CUTS international. The officials gave us a patient hearing and assured us to resolve the issues as early as possible for the mutual interest of traders belonging to both the countries,” Roy told EastMojo on Wednesday.

Emphasizing the need to address infrastructure gaps, such as the lack of sheds for unloading goods, narrow patches of roads on Bangladesh side and need for repair works in some key roads that are important for transportation of goods, Roy said, “Since World Bank has sanctioned huge funds for carrying out development works across the state, we think they are the appropriate people to get our issues resolved.”

On being asked about the trade barriers, Roy said, “At least 44 products are barred to be moved through the Tripura borders. On the other hand, other integrated checkposts located outside Tripura are not subjected to such barriers. All the exporters and importers should have fair treatment for trade from the authorities of Bangladesh. Apart from that, for fish imports we need a clearance from Kolkata. Sometimes it gets so late that fish consignments are kept waiting at the border areas for the entire day. We have urged the World Bank officials to look into the matter,” he added.

On the functioning of Maitri Setu, Roy said, “The work is not fully complete on the Bangladesh side. On our side, the bridge and the road are totally ready on the Indian side. Moreover, some construction works are also required to be carried out at the Srimantapur (Sepahijala District) area but Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) troopers are not allowing us to start the work. We hope the meeting will bring fruitful results for the business community of both the countries.”

