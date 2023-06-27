Agartala: A significant number of students enrolled in various colleges affiliated with Tripura University, the state’s sole central university, have failed in more than two papers, resulting in an additional year of study to clear the failed subjects and progress to the next phase of their education.

According to university regulations, students pursuing a three-year-long undergraduate course will require four years to complete their studies if they fail in more than two subjects in a particular year.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Opposing the decision of the University, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Tuesday held a protest in front of Tripura University entrance with a demand to conduct re-examination for the papers that the students failed to clear.

The protestors who gathered at the university claimed that several meritorious students who had secured impressive grades in the previous exams failed in the examination which was recently published by the University.

Speaking to EastMojo, Sanjit Saha of ABVP said, “There are altogether 22 colleges across the state which run under the supervision of Tripura University. From formulation of syllabus to preparation of question papers, these colleges are dependent on Tripura University for all the activities. So far 5,000 students have to spend an additional year in college to complete course work.”

According to Saha, ABVP requested university authorities to conduct re-examinations, providing students with another opportunity.

Saha also mentioned that the upcoming implementation of a new syllabus based on recommendations of the New Education Policy will complicate the situation for the students who have fallen behind.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“A new syllabus as per the recommendation of New Education Policy will come into effect from the next academic year. Students having to spend an additional year to clear failed subjects will have to start fresh. We have submitted a memorandum to the university controller of examinations”, Saha told EastMojo.

Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor Ganga Prasad Prasian has convened a meeting with college principals to assess the situation.

University sources said that the fault lies not with the university but with the students who did not write anything in their papers, resulting in poor marks. They also mentioned that majority of the re-evaluation applications did not lead to any significant changes in the marks.

In contrast, Samrat Roy, President of Tripura NSUI, blamed the university authorities for jeopardising the future of the students. He questioned the coincidental nature of many high-achieving students barely reaching the passing marks. Roy also pointed that the fee to conduct re-evaluation of papers has increased.

Also Read | Tripura: TIPRA Motha office set afire; FIR lodged against BJP activists

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









