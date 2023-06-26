Agartala: Tensions gripped Kailashahar subdivision of Unakoti district in Tripura after an irate mob of villagers ravaged the Panchamnagar Primary Health Center (PHC) late on Sunday night. Enraged by the death of two pedestrians, who were en route to the neighbourhood market, the locals allegedly cut off the electricity supply and ransacked the health facility.

The PHC’s medical in-charge, Dr Satyajit Datta, received severe injuries in the violent attack, a police officer said. The incident was preceded by a road accident caused by drunk and rash driving, which led to the death of two passersby and injuries to at least four others.

A senior police official said at least four persons received critical injuries in the accident and were receiving treatment at the district hospitals in Agartala and Unakoti.

According to the police, the driver of the vehicle has been identified as Amit Singha, who was allegedly driving in an inebriated state towards Kailashahar from Kamalpur (a neighboring subdivision of Dhalai district). On the other hand, six locals of the Singibill area were walking on the road to reach the local market.

The speeding car allegedly rammed into six residents of Singibill area, who were walking towards the local market. While one of the pedestrians died on the spot, five others were severely injured.

Police said Nikhendra Debbarma died on spot while Bidyabyapi Debbarma succumbed to her injuries while being taken to the hospital. Among the four injured persons, two people have been shifted to Agartala while two others are now under medical observation at the Unakoti district hospital.

All the injured persons were initially rushed to the Panchamnagar PHC, also known as Kanika Memorial Hospital, where Dr Satyajit Dutta is posted. Sources said the frenzied locals, who had gathered at the hospital, were angered further when the hospital could not arrange an ambulance for shifting the accident to Unakoti district hospital. Tension escalated further when the locals went on a rampage at the hospital, destroying whatever came in their way.

“Adequate security arrangements have been put in place to prevent any further deterioration in the law and order situation. Patrolling parties have been asked to keep constant vigil in the troubled area,” Unakoti District Superintendent of Police Kanta Jangir told EastMojo.

Amit Singha, the person responsible for the accident, has been arrested, the SP said. Three other persons have also been detained for the mob attack on the hospital.

After the mob rampage on the hospital, only the concrete structure of the PHC now stands, and everything else has been destroyed, eyewitnesses claim. Dr Dutta, who was the in-charge of the hospital, has been shifted to Agartala for advanced treatment.

A large number of Police and Tripura State Rifles personnel have been deployed in the area to keep a close watch on the situation. On Monday, the locals of Maligong ADC village where Panchamnagar is located, staged a road blockade at the accident site on the alternative national highway road.

The protestors demanded strict action against the accused driver who is “solely responsible” for what unfolded after the road mishap. District Magistrate Unakoti District Tarit Kanti Chakma reached the spot on Monday morning and spoke to the agitators. After a verbal assurance, the blockade was lifted.

Speaking on the issue, General Secretary All Tripura Government Doctors Association (ATGDA) Kanak Choudhury told EastMojo that a formal FIR would be lodged with the police soon.

“A team of doctors and higher officials of the health department under the leadership of Health Secretary Dr Debasish Basu visited the spot and later chaired a meeting at the office of medical superintendent Unakoti district hospital. In the meeting ,several resolutions had been taken. More than 200 locals reached the hospital last night seeking emergency ambulance support. The doctor in-charge is not entirely responsible for the non-availability of the ambulance. Sometimes, ambulance drivers are nowhere to be found in times of emergency. All the issues were discussed at length.”

Dr Choudhury, who was part of the Health secretary-led delegation, also said that state-level delegations will be sent to District hospitals for service evaluation.

“Dr Sankha Subhra Debnath, who is posted as the SDMO of Kailashahar sub-division, rushed to the spot last night to see over 200 locals surrounding the hospital. Immediately, Dr Satyajit Dutta was evacuated from the spot and sent to GBP hospital for treatment. According to the report of GBP hospital Trauma Care Center, he received grave injuries on his nasal areas. We have condemned the attack on the doctor and at the same time expressed our grief at the demise of two injured persons,” he added.

