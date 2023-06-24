Agartala: The poll bugle for the by-election in Dhanpur assembly constituency under Sepahijala district of Tripura was sounded as the saffron party mulls fielding its party president as a candidate from the constituency, a senior BJP leader told EastMojo.

If things fall as per the plans, Rajib Bhattacharjee, may vacate his present office to contest the elections.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The constituency seat was left vacant after Union Minister of state social justice and empowerment Pratima Bhoumik resigned from the state assembly to discharge her responsibility as a parliamentarian from West Tripura Parliamentary constituency.

With the Lok Sabha polls scheduled early next year, the by-election becomes crucial for the state and the political parties.

“The Election Commission of India generally conducts the by-election within six months from the date a constituency falls vacant. In that calculation, Dhanpur polls would be very likely to occur in the month of August or September. The party is also geared up and viewing the by-poll as a semi-final before the Lok Sabha elections. Good results will definitely induce a ripple effect of enthusiasm among the party supporters”, a senior leader said.

When asked who the party’s face in the polls could be, which is also considered to be the home turf of Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik and former CPIM stalwart Manik Sarkar, party source said, in all likelihood the party will field Rajib Bhattacharjee from the constituency.

Bhattacharjee faced a shock defeat in the hands of Congress candidate Gopal Chandra Roy from BJP stronghold Banamalipur located in Agartala city.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Being the president of the state unit, Bhattacharjee has acceptance all over the state. In order to carry forward the performance of 2023 polls, the party is making extensive efforts to expand its base in Dhanpur. People of Left-dominated areas are being reached out. Beneficiaries of state and central schemes are being routinely counseled by the party leaders”, a party leader informed EastMojo.

Also Read | Children should be made immune to drug nexus: Tripura CM

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









