Maligaon: The Indian Railways has been significantly working towards executing several new railway line projects connecting the neighboring countries, including construction of the Agartala–Akhaura international connectivity rail line project between India and Bangladesh that is at an advance stage of completion, NFR official Sabyasachi De said on Saturday.

The works for this railway project is going on in full swing to connect Agartala, the capital city of Tripura, to Akhaura in Bangladesh, the NFR official said in an release.

“The 15.064 km long railway line (5.05 km in India and 10.014 km in Bangladesh) would link Bangladesh’s Akhaura through an international immigration station at Nischintapur, which will be a dual gauge station for both passenger and goods interchange between India and Bangladesh,” the official release stated.

The project includes 1 major bridge and 3 minor bridges. After completion of the project, the travel time between Agartala and Kolkata via Dhaka of about 31 hours will get reduced to 10 hours.

The CPRO said, “The new rail project will boost the bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh which will help grow small scale industries in the border area and boost tourism of the NE region, particularly Tripura.”

“It will also help in export and import of commodities faster and help the local producers to export their produces outside the country faster,” he further added.

As per NFR, the anticipated cost for completion of the Indian portion under the project is Rs 862.58 crore. The funding of the project is being done by the Ministry of DONER. However, allotment of the balance fund from the Ministry of DONER for completion of the project is under process.

Further, Indian Railways has decided to allot Rs 153.84 crore from its own budget proactively to bring progress in the work.

