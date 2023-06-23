Children should be made immune to drug nexus: Tripura CM

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Friday asserted the need for concerted efforts to prevent children from being pushed into the vicious cycle of drug nexus.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the seven-day residential training programme of the Child Welfare Committees of Tripura, Dr Saha said, “Punitive measures must not be confined to those who are taking drugs. Drug addicts are not responsible for the growing drug menace in the state. People responsible for pushing children into the abyss of drug abuse should be identified first-hand, and stringent action needs to be initiated against them. The supply chain that keeps the availability of these illicit substances intact should be broken first.”

The Chief Minister also maintained that the majority of the population is still not fully aware of the recent laws enacted for the protection of children from getting abused.

“Whether it is a law against child trafficking or the legislation being brought about for the protection of children from child labour, we know little. To ensure that every child in the society exercises his or her rights, people should be aware of the laws. I am not even aware of all the laws that protect a child from getting abused. The agencies working child rights protection should make extensive work in the field. Often we get satisfied after media coverage regarding the visit of commission officials to the victims’ residence. This is not enough. Every child of the society must get enough protection and be immune to the influence of drug traffickers,” the Chief Minister added.

According to Dr Saha, he had raised these issues with Union Minister for Women and child development Smriti Irani during a meeting in New Delhi, and the Union Minister assured him full support and cooperation. Senior officials from the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights also attended the training programme.

