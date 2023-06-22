Tripura govt allocates quarters for first CM's wife

Agartala: The Tripura government has approved allotment of a Type-IV bungalow for 91-year-old Lakshmi Singh, wife of state’s first chief minister Sachindra Lal Singh, an official said on Thursday.

Singh’s wife had recently requested Chief Minister Manik Saha for a residence since she did not have one.

“When the request of 91-year-old Mrs Singh came to the attention of Saha, he considered the matter seriously. A cabinet meeting was held to remember the contribution of the freedom fighter and former chief minister Sachindra Lal Singh on Wednesday and it was decided to allot a Type-IV bungalow in Agartala as per his wife’s request,” said the official.

Singh, who currently resides in Haryana’s Faridabad, will be allowed to occupy the quarters until her death.

Sachindra Lal Singh, who died in 2000 in Delhi, was the chief minister of the northeastern state from July 1, 1963 to November 1, 1973.

He was awarded the ‘Friends of Liberation War’ honour by the Bangladesh government in 2012 for his relentless role in the neighbouring country’s historic liberation war.

BJP chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said, “The BJP knows how to respect persons who deserve it. The state government has given respect to the wife of Late Sachindra Lal Singh for his contribution to the state”.

