Tripura govt allocates quarters for first CM's wife

Agartala: The Tripura government has approved allotment of a Type-IV bungalow for 91-year-old Lakshmi Singh, wife of state’s first chief minister Sachindra Lal Singh, an official said on Thursday.
Singh’s wife had recently requested Chief Minister Manik Saha for a residence since she did not have one.
“When the request of 91-year-old Mrs Singh came to the attention of Saha, he considered the matter seriously. A cabinet meeting was held to remember the contribution of the freedom fighter and former chief minister Sachindra Lal Singh on Wednesday and it was decided to allot a Type-IV bungalow in Agartala as per his wife’s request,” said the official.
Singh, who currently resides in Haryana’s Faridabad, will be allowed to occupy the quarters until her death.
Sachindra Lal Singh, who died in 2000 in Delhi, was the chief minister of the northeastern state from July 1, 1963 to November 1, 1973.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
He was awarded the ‘Friends of Liberation War’ honour by the Bangladesh government in 2012 for his relentless role in the neighbouring country’s historic liberation war.
BJP chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said, “The BJP knows how to respect persons who deserve it. The state government has given respect to the wife of Late Sachindra Lal Singh for his contribution to the state”.
Also read | Tea Board initiates study on price sharing formula for small growers
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Climate change, human pressures push Bangladesh’s ‘national fish’ into decline
- Tripura govt allocates quarters for first CM’s wife
- Two held over involvement in CoWIN data ‘leak’
- Skilling in the Northeast: Empowering youth for a vibrant Future
- ‘Silence not our weakness’: Why Naga bodies in Manipur are angry
- Arunachal: RGU, GNES sign MoU for academic collaboration