Asish Kumar Saha appointed Tripura Congress chief

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Asish Kumar Saha as the new president of Tripura Pradesh Congress. He replaced Birajit Sinha.

Sinha was recently admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi, where he had undergone a vocal cord surgery and is recovering.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“The Congress President has appointed Asish Kumar Sinha, ex-MLA as the President of Tripura Pradesh Congress committee with immediate effect,” an official statement from the party said.

“The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing party chief Birajit Singh, MLA,” the statement further said.

Also read | Tripura: Modi has changed country’s fortune in nine years, says Nadda

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









