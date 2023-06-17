Dronacharya awardee upbeat after meeting BJP National Prez at his Tripura home

Agartala: Dronacharya awardee Bishweshwar Nandi was upbeat after BJP national president JP Nadda visited his residence in the Tripura capital on Saturday as part of the party’s Sampark Se Samarthan’ campaign to mark the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government.
“Although I met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, I never thought Naddjai would visit my home. My entire family was tense thinking over his visit but it worked out good. Now, I am feeling relieved”, Nandi, who coached Olympian Dipa Karmakar, told reporters.
“I am very proud to welcome such a big political figure at my home. He handed over a leaflet on the achievements of the Narendra Modi government and told me to go through it,” he said.
Nandi said Nadda told him that he often visited the homes of eminent persons of society.
The Dronacharya awardee said Nadda praised Karmakar for her success in the sports.
Nadda also met former chairman of Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) Manas Debbarman at his residence.
“It was a courtesy call and I am happy that Nadda-ji visited my place. No discussion on politics took place. Today I came to know that his wife is a Bengali and he (Nadda) is learning the language”, Debbarman, who believes in Communist ideology, told reporters.
