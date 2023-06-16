Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha thanked Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for sending 500 kg mangoes as a gift to the people of the northeastern state.
The Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner in Agartala, Arif Mohammad Khan handed over the mangoes to the Tripura CM on Thursday evening at his official residence.
“Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sent a gift of delicious mangoes. The gift was handed over to me by the officials of Bangladesh Asst High Commission office, Agartala. On behalf of the people of Tripura, I sincerely thanked the Bangladesh Prime Minister for the gift”, the chief minister said in a Facebook post.
Last year the Bangladesh PM had sent mangoes as a gift to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chief ministers of West Bengal, Tripura and Assam.
