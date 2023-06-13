Agartala: In a significant judgment, a special POCSO court of Tripura’s Unakoti District on Monday convicted a person and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping his minor daughter.

The convict took advantage of his wife’s absence and raped his daughter more than once for a couple of days, the police investigation had found.

Speaking on the issue, senior public prosecutor Sandip Debroy said that the wife of the convict had lodged an FIR with the Pecharthal police station. In the FIR, she claimed that her daughter was repeatedly raped by her husband in her absence, following which the police took prompt action and arrested the accused.

The FIR that was filed on August 31, 2020 revealed that she visited her parental home for a couple of days leaving her husband and the minor daughter at home, which is located within the limits of Pecharthal police station.

After returning, she found that her daughter very ill. When she tried to understand the reason behind her illness, the victim narrated her ordeal to her mother.

“Soon, an FIR was lodged with the Pecharthal police station. She acted as one of the prime and valid witnesses of the case. The woman took a robust step and was firm in her statement in the courtroom trial. Ultimately, the accused had been convicted under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. He was also penalized with a cash penalty of Rs 500 along with 20 years of jail term,” Debroy told media.

Additional Public Prosecutor Kankan Debatrata pleaded with the Court on behalf of the state. The special court was headed by judge Amarendra Kumar Singh.

