Agartala: The 60-member Tripura Legislative Assembly has been officially upgraded to a digital assembly under NEVA (National E-Vidhan Application) as a part of the Digital India Mission launched by Prime Minister Nareandra Modi.

Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, who is also the leader of the house by virtue of post, said that this initiative will not only help the state assembly cut short its wasteful expenses on procurement of paper but will also prove effective in management of time.

Speaking at the training programme of the legislators, Dr Saha said, “Today we live in the age of smartphones. All sorts of information are available at our fingertips. Similarly, the state assembly has also taken a step forward in harnessing the productive ways of digitization through this initiative.”

According to Dr Saha, no one is expert in using a technology when it is first introduced but gradually things become far easier.

“I had the privilege to remain present at the inauguration of the new Parliament Bhawan. There I saw how smart gadgets have been installed with the vision to make the proceedings in the parliament flawless with the use of technology. We have been working hard to introduce digitization in the routine office work of Tripura government offices,” said Dr Saha.

The Chief Minister also informed that from now on no one had to raise his or her hands to show support towards any legislation.

“The built in electronic voting system installed here allows members of the assembly to cast their votes silently,” said Dr Saha.

Leader of the Opposition and Senior TIPRA leader Animesh Debbarma also lauded the initiative and said, “We should not be pessimistic about the technological advancements taking place. A question might be haunting some of my colleagues in the assembly on whether they would be able to use the technology properly. If we get training, we all have the same level of potential. I think we should always welcome new developments.”

Parliamentary affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath and Speaker Tripura Legislative Assembly BB Sen also spoke on the occasion.

The first fully digitized session of the state assembly is slated to start in the second week of July.

