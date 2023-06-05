Agartala: A Tripura State Rifles (TSR) rifleman posted at the 13th Battalion headquarters died by suicide at Daspara under Kanchanpur sub-division of North Tripura district.
The incident took place at around 11:50 pm on Sunday night, sources in the police department said. The mortal remains of the soldier, identified as Sarat Singh from Kolkata, were shifted to hospital for post mortem on Monday.
Meanwhile, TSR authorities refused to comment on the issue.
Sources said resentment was brewing among the TSR troopers against one of the superior officers of the battalion. They said, “He always mistreats low ranking officers and sometimes even tries to mentally harass them.”
Adding that he rejected emergency leave petitions and scolded lower ranked officials, the sources said, “Some jawans have been undergoing serious mental frustration due to this attitude.”
The toxic internal ecosystem in the Battalion headquarters has been revealed after this incident, they said.
According to police, a case of unnatural death has been registered and the matter is being investigated. The mortal remains of the trooper would be sent to Kolkata after autopsy.
